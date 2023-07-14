CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.96.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

