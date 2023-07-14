Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 611 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,689. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

