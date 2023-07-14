CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYGIY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

