CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYGIY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.