CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.39

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Articles

