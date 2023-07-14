Cypress Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. 540,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

