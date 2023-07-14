DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 40,677 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

