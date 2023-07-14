Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Tops $4.42 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00030406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $96.95 million and $4.42 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

