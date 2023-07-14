Decred Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.36 or 0.00050672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $235.57 million and $1.47 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00216450 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 368.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,333,995 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

