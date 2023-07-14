Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.