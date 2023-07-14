Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in June

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

