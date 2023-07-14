Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at UBS Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.11 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

