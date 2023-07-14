Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.70

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.70 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.06 ($0.70), with a volume of 3504846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.80 ($0.71).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of £461.14 million and a PE ratio of 515.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.23.
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
