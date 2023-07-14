Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

