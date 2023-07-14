Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $291.68

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.68 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.49). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.53), with a volume of 148,326 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £403.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13,600.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.35.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.87), for a total value of £15,050 ($19,361.89). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

