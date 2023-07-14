Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.57

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.59. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 49,537 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

