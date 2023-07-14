Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $204.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $205.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.54.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.