eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.