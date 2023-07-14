EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $2.30 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.96. 1,534,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.