EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded up $22.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,071.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,068. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.00 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,778.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

