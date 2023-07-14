Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Up 2.7%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 97,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 614,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Embecta Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Embecta by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Embecta by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the first quarter worth $29,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Embecta by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

