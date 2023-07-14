EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $518,840.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of ESMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,729. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 385,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 920.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
