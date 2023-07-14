EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $518,840.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EngageSmart alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of ESMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,729. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 385,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 920.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.