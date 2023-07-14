Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.61. 7,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 77,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Specifically, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,645 shares of company stock valued at $827,486. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRDA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

