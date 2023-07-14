Ergo Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.46 million and approximately $386,397.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00004046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,247.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00311643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.51 or 0.00857973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00529164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00117910 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,454,213 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

