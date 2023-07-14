Erik Bradbury Sells 3,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $30.55. 8,708,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,085. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

