ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ESAB opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ESAB will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ESAB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 365,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ESAB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ESAB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

