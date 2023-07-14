ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 964.6% in June

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 964.6% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 5,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

