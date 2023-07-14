EULAV Asset Management Invests $3.99 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,298. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

