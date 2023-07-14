Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.72

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.87 ($0.04), with a volume of 444336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 1.54.

About Evgen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.