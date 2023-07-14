Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

