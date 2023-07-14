Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

