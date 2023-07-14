Financial Designs Corp Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Designs Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Financial Designs Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 9,344,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

