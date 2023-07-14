First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the June 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 634,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.