First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 789.8% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.50. 37,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

