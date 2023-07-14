First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 789.8% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $84.50. 37,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $90.42.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
