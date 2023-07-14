First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 9,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 29,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

