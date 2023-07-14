Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.04 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1,780.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

