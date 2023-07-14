Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.