Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.16 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.