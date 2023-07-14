Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $3.81 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

GLW stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.