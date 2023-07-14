Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,338 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

