Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $126.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

