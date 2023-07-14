FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $128.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.38.

FMC stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

