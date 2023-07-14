Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.