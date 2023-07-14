Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 1.1%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

