Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in June

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
