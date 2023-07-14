Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in June

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.