Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 277,560 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

