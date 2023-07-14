Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 2.1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 3,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Franklin Wireless Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
See Also
