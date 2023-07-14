Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Hits $14.12 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

