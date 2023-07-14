G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
G Medical Innovations Trading Up 16.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMVDW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
G Medical Innovations Company Profile
