G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

G Medical Innovations Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMVDW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

