G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.