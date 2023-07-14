Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDNR remained flat at $10.73 during trading on Friday. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.02.

Institutional Trading of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $3,991,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

