General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 744,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

